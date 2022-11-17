'So many bodies scattered everywhere': 25 sheriff's recruits hit by SUV while running

(LOS ANGELES TIMES) -- Anthony Mendoza, 75, stood outside his Whittier home in view of the smashed-up SUV on the sidewalk and yellow tape blocking off Trumball Street and Mills Avenue.

It was here where an SUV slammed into 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits jogging on Wednesday morning.

Mendoza’s lived in his home for 25 years, and over that time he has seen the cadets running on what he believed was a four-mile course along Telegraph Road and Mills Avenue many times.

