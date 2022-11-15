Maricopa election officials started PAC to stop MAGA movement!

It gets weirder and weirder.

And they keep counting the votes in Arizona.

Why? Why can't the election officials just stop talking and finish counting?

Maybe one of the reasons is the Maricopa County election officials launched a PAC – or Political Action Committee – in 2021 to stop MAGA candidates.

I kid you not.

This is indeed a clown show – a sham of monstrous proportions.

The PAC was called "Pro-Democracy Republicans of Arizona" and claims on its website to be "fighting to keep our democratic institutions alive."

The two who established the PAC are Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Supervisor Chairman Bill Gates, better known as "Mr. Rogers."

How could anything go wrong? They didn't see anything wrong with Katie Hobbs serving as secretary of the state, the official in charge of counting votes, and having a built in conflict of interest in running for governor against Kari Lake in 2022 – along with an all-MAGA slate of candidates. It never occurred to Hobbs to recuse herself from directing the vote counting. Hobbs refused to even debate her super-articulate rival in the race.

Still the count continues a week of more later.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Meg Cunningham from the Kansas City Beacon tweeted that Richer, "the Maricopa County recorder, is launching a PAC to support Rs running for non-federal AZ offices who 'acknowledge the validity of the 2020 election and condemn the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as a terrible result of the lies told about the November election.'"

Richer retweeted him saying, "Thanks to a few generous donors this is now launching. Join me if you care about traditional Republican 'stuff' (free people, free markets, rule of law), but also don't believe in conspiracies about the 2020 election or that Jan. 6 was a tourist event."

No word on the who the "generous donors" were.

The PAC's website is sparse on details aside from how to donate but does have a few sentences on its mission.

"The Arizona election wasn't stolen. We Republicans simply had a presidential candidate who lost, while we had many other candidates who won. It's time we Republicans accept and acknowledge that fact."

"Candidates come and go. But our democratic institutions are long-lasting, and peaceful transitions of power are a hallmark of the United States. We should not abandon this history in favor of conspiracy theorists and demagoguery."

"To that end, we are launching this PAC to support pro-democracy Arizona Republicans."

"We hope you will join us. We will win some races. We will lose some races. But either way, we will be strengthening the processes that have long undergirded Arizona and the United States."

The Maricopa County Elections Department has become a joke.

All over the world it is portrayed as a fraud. And well it should be.

On Wednesday night, Republican gubernatorial nominee and Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake called out her opponent and Richer as "incompetent."

"[There] are people who brought their mail-in ballots to the polls on Election Day because they don't trust the mail and they don't trust the drop boxes," Lake said. "We're only down by a few thousand votes right now. When those votes come in, I think we're going to see a lot of liberal minds kind of blowing up."

This is one for the books.

Tonight the counting resumes.

I've got news for you. We've had our election stolen – again.

