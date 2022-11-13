A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Married teachers caught filming OnlyFans sexual content in class

Students find woman's account, circulate images amongst themselves

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2022 at 4:34pm
Samantha Peer (Video screenshot)

Samantha Peer (Video screenshot)

(HAVASU NEWS-HERALD) -- Former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher Samantha Peer, who resigned from her position after Lake Havasu Unified School District officials became aware of her Only Fans account, released a video statement Friday afternoon.

In the video, Peer says she resigned after being placed on paid administrative leave and probation due to her online activity. Peer said after news stories were published on Thursday evening, she started getting unwanted attention from the public. She also said her gym membership was canceled because of the public response.

Peer also says in the video that she started relying on additional income from OnlyFans because of low teacher salaries at Lake Havasu City schools.

Read the full story ›

