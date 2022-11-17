A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Mass exodus of doctors, nurses may lead to total collapse of U.S. medical system

Many hospital Emergency Rooms have closed down completely

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2022 at 3:47pm
Air Force medical providers and support staff assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 arrive for a farewell ceremony hosted by the staff of Eisenhower Hospital, Rancho Mirage, California, Aug. 28, 2020. The airmen have been supporting COVID-19 response efforts at Eisenhower Hospital since mid-July. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)

(TECHNOCRACY) – The fact that there is a crisis in the U.S. medical system is not in dispute, as even the corporate media has been covering this since 2021, as many hospital Emergency Rooms across the U.S. have either closed down completely, or reduced their hours, due to lack of staffing.

One of the most recent closings happened at Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in Southwest Atlanta, a predominantly Black community.

Earlier this month (November 2022) a group of medical organizations that include the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association warned President Biden that hospital emergency departments were reaching a “breaking point” as they deal with influxes of patients seeking beds that are not available.

Read the full story ›

