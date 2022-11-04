A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Megyn Kelly torches virologist who flip-flopped on lab leak theory

Change in position came immediately after conversation with Fauci, Collins

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2022 at 2:54pm
Megyn Kelly (screenshot)

(DAILY WIRE) – Megyn Kelly’s podcast got heated on Thursday as she questioned virologist Dr. Robert Garry about the Wuhan lab leak theory, asking him several times to stop dodging her questions.

During Sirius XM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast, the host spoke with Garry, a Tulane virologist, about the “furin cleavage site” in the virus, and how he allegedly changed his mind in just 48 hours regarding its origin from that of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, to something that started in nature.

Garry said that the furin cleavage site wasn’t some “smoking gun” for “lab leak proponents.” Kelly said he was “backtracking” as he tried to once again claim it wasn’t something new in coronaviruses. The host had to remind Garry that earlier in the show, he claimed that there has “not been another one with furin cleavage site.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
