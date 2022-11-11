Men storm school bus, yell hate slurs at children, perform 'Heil Hitler salute'

(YAHOO) – Chicago police are looking for a group of men who stormed a school bus, where they spewed antisemitic slurs and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on Wednesday, according to officials.

The bus was dropping off elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school when, around 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Jerome Street, the men entered the bus, according to Chicago police, who said nobody was physically injured.

“At one stop, four men jumped into the bus, hurled antisemitic slurs, and performed the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute at terrorized children,” according to a statement from the Simon Wiesenthal Center. After the men threatened to hurt a 12-year-old boy, they fled in an unknown direction, police said.

