Mexico shooting leaves 9 dead in gang-riddled area

(FOX NEWS) – A shooting in the Mexican state of Guanajuato left nine people dead and two additional people wounded on Wednesday night.

Local police said that an armed group of people showed up at the bar in Apaseo el Alto on Wednesday night close to 9 p.m. and began firing their weapons at people inside.

Officials said that while the suspects haven't been identified, posters left behind alluded "to a criminal group." It's common for cartels to leave behind posters or messages after killing others.

