A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.LIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

MSNBC abruptly severs ties with Tiffany Cross

Opted not to renew contract after almost 2 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2022 at 3:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
MSNBC guest host Tiffany Cross opens "Morning Joy" Aug. 31, 2020 (screenshot)

MSNBC guest host Tiffany Cross opens "Morning Joy" Aug. 31, 2020 (screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(MEDIAITE) – MSNBC has abruptly cut ties with weekend host Tiffany Cross, opting not to renew her contract after almost two years, Mediaite has learned.

Cross, whose Saturday show The Cross Connection was a source of controversy for the network, has not commented publicly on the cancellation. Her production team was told of the decision on Friday. They will remain at the network, a source familiar with the matter told Mediaite, as they currently work on MSNBC’s Sunday show in the same slot.

A source familiar with the decision told Mediaite that comments and coverage from Cross did not adhere to MSNBC’s standards. The source said she was repeatedly told this by the network. They added said this has been an ongoing issue, and concerns have been addressed multiple times.

TRENDING: Is it time for federal 'hammer control'?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







German minister calls for government to lift ban on fracking
Bank of England expects U.K. to fall into longest-ever recession
MSNBC abruptly severs ties with Tiffany Cross
Jimmy Kimmel told ABC he'd quit if execs stopped him from making Trump jokes
'Demonization of fossil fuels' fueling 'code red' diesel stockpile levels in cold-winter states
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×