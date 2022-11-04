MSNBC abruptly severs ties with Tiffany Cross

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(MEDIAITE) – MSNBC has abruptly cut ties with weekend host Tiffany Cross, opting not to renew her contract after almost two years, Mediaite has learned.

Cross, whose Saturday show The Cross Connection was a source of controversy for the network, has not commented publicly on the cancellation. Her production team was told of the decision on Friday. They will remain at the network, a source familiar with the matter told Mediaite, as they currently work on MSNBC’s Sunday show in the same slot.

A source familiar with the decision told Mediaite that comments and coverage from Cross did not adhere to MSNBC’s standards. The source said she was repeatedly told this by the network. They added said this has been an ongoing issue, and concerns have been addressed multiple times.

