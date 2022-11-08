Music legend reveals Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

(FOX NEWS) -- Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer.
The musician was absent from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday evening. Taylor was not able to travel because of his health condition, according to the band.
The rest of his Duran Duran bandmates, who were at the ceremony, shared that Taylor has been battling health issues resulting from Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. The band honored him during the ceremony by reading the acceptance speech he had written.
