Musk sells at least $3.95 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter deal

(CNBC) -- Elon Musk has sold at least another $3.95 billion worth of shares in his electric car company Tesla after closing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.
According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday, Musk sold 19.5 million more shares of Tesla.
Musk sold almost $22 billion worth of Tesla shares in 2021, a year when the stock jumped over 50%. This year, he sold over $8 billion worth of Tesla stock in April and another roughly $7 billion worth in August.
