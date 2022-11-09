Musk sells at least $3.95 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter deal

(CNBC) -- Elon Musk has sold at least another $3.95 billion worth of shares in his electric car company Tesla after closing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday, Musk sold 19.5 million more shares of Tesla.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Musk sold almost $22 billion worth of Tesla shares in 2021, a year when the stock jumped over 50%. This year, he sold over $8 billion worth of Tesla stock in April and another roughly $7 billion worth in August.

TRENDING: Report: Companies plan to retreat from this woke political agenda

Read the full story ›