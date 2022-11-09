A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Musk sells at least $3.95 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter deal

Tesla shares are down 46% this year, wiping out a big chunk of Elon's fortune

Published November 8, 2022 at 9:46pm
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:46pm
Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

(CNBC) -- Elon Musk has sold at least another $3.95 billion worth of shares in his electric car company Tesla after closing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday, Musk sold 19.5 million more shares of Tesla.

Musk sold almost $22 billion worth of Tesla shares in 2021, a year when the stock jumped over 50%. This year, he sold over $8 billion worth of Tesla stock in April and another roughly $7 billion worth in August.


