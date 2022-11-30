'We Must Take America Back' – a song to inspire all patriots

As I explained the first version "Taking America Back," there was a song playing in my head as I wrote the book. It has been one of my inspirations. It still gives me chills.

In 1992, a friend of mine, singer-songwriter Steve Vaus, signed a recording contract with RCA. The resulting CD was called "We Must Take America Back," and the title track instantly struck a chord with Americans starved for entertainment that spoke to them, touched their hearts and reinforced their core values. In an age when performers are glorifying cop killers, drug use and the abuse of women, it is the kind of music that that uplifts our spirits.

Here are some of the lyrics:

The American Dream has become a nightmare

Signs of the times are on cardboard on corners in town

Like a cancer that's silently spreading

There's an unspoken fear we're on our way down We must take America back:

Put an end to the gangs and the drugs in the streets

And the fact that the bad guys most always go free

That is wrong. We need leaders who lead us, not stick us and bleed us

We must take America back:

We need prayer in schools and more things Made in the USA

It’s the least we can do, for the red, white and blue We must take America back:

There’s a hell here on earth in some city schoolyards

When bullets and birth control outnumber books, something’s wrong We must take America back.

The song began climbing the charts in some markets where it got airtime. Many radio stations found it was the most requested song in their inventory after listeners had a chance to hear it. Vaus' star seemed to be rising. But was RCA happy about its new artist's success? No. In fact, after a few complaints from some big-city radio stations about the patriotic nature of the song, the company decided to pull the CD off the market.

In effect, Steve Vaus was one of the first artist CANCELED – in 1992!

Thus, Steve Vaus' big-time entertainment-industry career was short-circuited. But it hardly stopped him. In fact, if anything, it made him more determined than ever to write and sing from his heart about the deteriorating state of this nation, the cultural morass, the political cowardice, the social engineering – and the way back.

There's a price to pay for doing what Steve Vaus did. Besides being gagged by his own record company, he's been targeted by threats and abused and harassed by the Internal Revenue Service. It's time for all of us to take a stand as Steve Vaus did, not just in the voting booths, political soapboxes, in social-media posts, but behind the cultural barricades – where the real struggle for our nation's future is being waged by talented, gifted and freedom-loving guerrilla fighters!

Just before beginning the writing of the first version of "Taking America Back," my wife and I moved close to Washington, D.C., from rural southern Oregon. A friend asked me why we would leave the beautiful, safe surroundings of the redwood forest for Washington.

My answer? That's where the bad guys are. Made sense.

I sort of lost touch with my friend Steve Vaus over the years. I heard he became the two-time mayor of Poway, Calif. Good for him! He's faced some adversity too. He ran for a position on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in 2020 – and lost narrowly.

I wish someone would introduce him to Donald Trump – I heard he "lost" a race in 2020 too. But he is running for president in 2024. What would I like to do? I'd like Trump to make "We Must Take America Back" one of his favorite songs at his rallies in 2023. Would that be justice? You betcha!

Tell me it's not just the anthem for those occasions.

Listen to Steve Vaus' "We Must Take America Back":

