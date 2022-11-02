N.Y. Times 1995 prediction of doom a total bust

In 1995, the New York Times published an article featuring scientists who forecast that in 25 years, most of the beaches on the East Coast would be gone due to global warming.

The Times' William K. Stevens wrote 27 years ago that a "continuing rise in average global sea level, which is likely to amount to more than a foot and a half by the year 2100," would "inundate part os many heavily populated river deltas and the cities on them, making them inhabitable, and would destroy many beaches around the world."

The article was spotlighted on Twitter by meteorology student Chris Martz, who noted that the same type of model on which the 1995 forecast was made is in use today.

In August, WND reported more than 1,100 scientists and scholars signed a document declaring climate science is based more on personal beliefs and political agendas than sound, rigorous science.

The World Climate Declaration states climate science "should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific."

"Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures," the declaration reads.

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act spends $368 billion for "green" energy with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030. When Biden was vice president under Barack Obama, the administration subsidized "green" energy with federal grants and tax breaks. Biden himself announced in 2009 a $535 million loan guarantee for the solar panel company Solyndra to go along with $700 million in venture capital funding. Biden said the plant built with that money would power more than half a million homes. But two years later, the company filed for bankruptcy and shut down its operations.

The World Climate Declaration points out that since emerging from the Little Ice Age in the mid-19th century, the world has warmed significantly less than predicted by the U.N.'s International Panel on Climate Change's models

"The gap between the real world and the modeled world tells us that we are far from understanding climate change," the WCD states.

The declaration argues Earth’s climate has varied, with cold and warm periods, for as long as the planet has existed, and it is "no surprise that we are experiencing a period of warming."

The climate models "are not remotely plausible as global policy tools," ignoring, for one, the benefits of carbon dioxide, which is "not a pollutant."

"It is essential to all life on Earth," the declaration says. "Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth; additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yield of crops worldwide."

There is no statistical evidence, the signatories say, "that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and such-like natural disasters, or making them more frequent."

"There is no climate emergency. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050."

Last year, Steven Koonin, an under-secretary of science in the Obama administration, published a book titled "Unsettled" that said "the science is insufficient to make useful projections about how the climate will change over the coming decades, much less what our actions will be."

The idea that climate change is settled demeans and chills the scientific enterprise, he contended, "retarding its progress in these important matters."

