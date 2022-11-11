NBC News projects Republicans will win House

The Republican Party will win the House by a margin of nine seats, according to a projection by NBC News.

The forecast has Republicans holding 222 seats and Democrats 213.

The current tally, with 33 seats in play, is 210 for the GOP and 192 for the Democrats.

NBC cites the American Civics Exchange's betting odds for the Republicans winning the House, which has risen to 80.3%

TRENDING: Biden's vs. Trump's 'lies' – what a difference an administration makes

🚨NBC News: U.S. House Forecast 🔴 Republicans — 222

🔵 Democrats — 213 Betting Odds by @amcivtwit - Which party will win the House in the 2022 election? 🔴 Republican — 80.3%

🔵 Democratic — 19.7%https://t.co/mMdC42bL1d pic.twitter.com/K7MP5TjiSK — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Republicans have 49 seats in the Senate to the Democrats 48, with three races undecided.

The Georgia race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will be decided in a runoff Dec. 6.

Will Republicans win the House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (17 Votes) 11% (2 Votes)

In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt's lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is down to just 9,000 votes as officials count mail-in ballots in the state's largest counties.

Ballot counting will continue through next week, but the majority could be counted Friday.

In Arizona, amid continued ballot-count delays that followed voting machine breakdowns on Election Day, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads with 51.7% over Republican challenger Blake Masters' 46.1.

In the Arizona governor's race, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads by more than 1 point with more than 500,000 votes yet to be counted, 50.7% to 49.3%.

Lake told Fox News Digital on Thursday she believes she will prevail.

"I am 100% going to win. I have absolute 100% confidence that I will be the next governor of Arizona," Lake said.

Despite her party's disappointing performance Tuesday, she said she thinks it should continue with "America first" policies she described as "common sense solutions."

She listed some of the Republicans she believes will help lead the party into the future, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But her first choice to run for president in 2024 is former President Trump. He is "still the leader" of the party, Lake said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

In August 2019, as WND reported, President Trump spotlighted Epstein's study concluding Google manipulated millions of votes in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016.