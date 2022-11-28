A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Netanyahu puts anti-gay politician in charge of Israel's Jewish identity

'It's time to fix this thing, and that's what we'll do'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2022 at 7:47pm
Israeli Knesset Member Avi Maoz, left, and Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a coalition deal on November 27, 2022. (Courtesy Likud)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- One of the Knesset’s most far-right politicians, who holds non-pluralist Jewish views and anti-LGBT, sexist, and anti-Arab positions, will be the next government’s head of “Jewish identity,” following an agreement signed Sunday with presumed prime minister-to-be Benjamin Netanyahu.

Avi Maoz, the single lawmaker of the fringe Noam party, will be appointed deputy minister and head a to-be-created authority for Jewish identity, which will be housed under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Maoz’s inclusion in the nascent coalition was not vital to Netanyahu’s majority — the Likud leader and his allies won 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset in this month’s elections. But Netanyahu helped pave Maoz’s path into parliament in both this year’s and last year‘s elections, by brokering alliances on the political far-right, and plainly has no reservations about empowering so radical a politician with so resonant a role as head of a government authority on Jewish identity, albeit one with as-yet unspecified responsibilities.

Read the full story ›

