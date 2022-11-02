Network host calls for COVID 'propagandist,' leaves panel speechless in shock

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

CNBC host Jim Cramer left “Squawk on the Street” panelists shocked Tuesday when he appeared to endorse a “propagandist” to disseminate information about COVID-19.

“What is even better is homegrown mRNA, which I’m told they managed to get the intellectual property, stole it, which is good, and I say good because it’s better to have mRNA than not. Let’s just day they appropriated it. What do you do if you tell people the way to beat it is no vaccine and now you have a vaccine? So I think what you need is a propagandist,” Cramer said, stunning his co-hosts.

Cramer then doubled down.

“But I think when we think of propaganda, we think about other regimes that we didn’t really appreciate,” said Cramer, leaving the other panelists speechless.

WATCH:

Cramer’s comments come in the wake of China locking down Shanghai Disneyland Saturday following several cases of COVID-19, trapping visitors inside the park. Lockdowns are part of China’s “zero-covid” policy, which includes quarantine camps.

“I want to go back over who the person is that’s in charge of this,” Cramer said to reporter Eunice Yoon earlier. “The Chief Propagandist is something we don’t have in our country. They had it in the Soviet Union. Isn’t it odd that you have the person meant to spin thing is in charge?”

“The chief propagandist lies like hell, that’s what they do for a living, why don’t they have a real person?” Cramer asked Yoon.

Republicans on the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) released a report Friday finding that China covered up the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

