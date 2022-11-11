Never forget! The 3 times the radical left attacked the Capitol

On Nov. 7, 1983, a bomb blast at the Capitol, which caused $265,000 in damage, ripped through a conference room near the Senate chamber and the offices of then-Minority Leader Robert C. Byrd, and shook the Capitol grounds in what some witnesses described as sounding like a sonic boom.

During the 1970s, the so-called Weathermen were Marxist in nature; they believed that militant struggle was the key to striking out against the state to build a revolutionary consciousness among the young, particularly the white working class. Their primary tools to achieving these ends were arson and bombing. Among their targets were the Long Island Court House, the New York Police Department headquarters, the Pentagon, the State Department, the Pentagon, the State Department and the U.S. Capitol. The Capitol bombing came took place on March 1, 1971.

Also, in March 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on the House floor from the visitor's gallery above, wounding five members of Congress.

You probably haven't heard much about these attacks on the Capitol – certainly not since the "unprecedented" assault on Jan. 6, 2021, by "insurrections" who had neither deadly weapons nor bombs.

That's strange – don't you think?

After the so-called insurrection, Americans were detained, jailed in horrible conditions, denied their right to a speedy trial, not provided bail, sometimes for a year or more. Some are still being held on misdemeanor charges.

We were told that's because of the seriousness of the charges. The only person to be killed on that day was an innocent protester, Ashli Babbitt.

Why the double standard?

Because the mostly peaceful protesters that day, some 1 million strong, felt their votes didn't count. They believed they had been disenfranchised by one political party – the Democrats.

For almost two years, the Democrats have railed about Jan. 6. They have lied about it, they have mischaracterized the former president and his supporters, they've conducted show trials over it, and they want to pin the whole thing on the former president – whom they hate for it. They fear most of all that he will soon announce a decision to run again – and win again.

His party, this week, took the first step toward that by reclaiming power in the U.S. House and likely the Senate. It has not been a pleasant two years under the Democrats.

They have used the full weaponized power of the state, the FBI, Attorney General Merrick Garland and the office of the "acting" president, not a very good one either, to turn the country into something resembling fascism – or as close as I ever thought possible in this nation.

We don't have a free press anymore. We cannot exercise our First Amendment rights anymore. We don't have borders anymore. Our country is lawless. And the Democrats like it that way. They no longer revere our history or morals.

What became of the defendants found guilty of the 1983 Capitol attack? Their sentences were commuted by President Bill Clinton on Jan. 20, 2001, the day he left office.

How about the Weather Underground leaders? Bill Ayers and Kathy Boudin became neighbors of Barack Obama in Chicago, introducing him to people in "the neighborhood" when he was community organizer. Boudin was sentenced to 23 years for her part in the lethal attacks. Later, she was named an adjunct professor at the Columbia University School of Social Work, where she was the co-director and co-founder of the Center for Justice at Columbia University. Ayers was son of Thomas G. Ayers, who was chairman and chief executive officer of Commonwealth Edison. He never served a prison sentence. Boudin died May 1, 2022, in New York City at the age of 78. Chesa Boudin, her son, became the notorious 29th District Attorney of San Francisco from Jan. 8, 2020 to July 8, 2022, when he was recalled by voters. He is a member of the Democratic Party.

The "bomb guru" for the terrorist group the Weather Underground never served a day in jail – but he did spend decades teaching in New York City classrooms. Ronald Fliegelman built explosives for the far-left group.

How about those Puerto Ricans who shot up the Capitol? They were sentence on Oct. 26, 1954, when the jury found all of the defendants guilty of conspiracy. They, too, had a Democratic president, Jimmy Carter, commute their sentences.

It must be nice to have connections. As long as they don't include Donald Trump.

