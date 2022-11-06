'I never was scared': NFL legend Terry Bradshaw cites Christian faith, reveals cancer-battle details

(FAITHWIRE) -- Broadcaster and NFL legend Terry Bradshaw opened up this week about his cancer battle, crediting his Christian faith for giving him the strength needed to navigate uncertainty.

“I wasn’t scared,” Bradshaw, diagnosed months ago with bladder cancer and a Merkel cell tumor, told NBC’s “Today.” “I don’t know why I never was scared.”

The 74-year-old invoked his Christian faith and said it gave him comfort, regardless of what might unfold.

