New Billy Graham archive, research center opens

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – On Monday, what would have been the late evangelist Billy Graham’s 104th birthday, a new Billy Graham Archive and Research Center opened in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art research center opened nearly 800 miles south of Wheaton College, in Graham’s birthplace of Charlotte, North Carolina. The new archive includes videos, cassette tapes, films, newspaper clippings, correspondences, sermon notes and memorabilia from Graham’s lifetime of ministry.

A year after Graham passed away in 2018, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, now led by his son Franklin Graham, announced that the archive would be relocated from Wheaton, the late evangelist’s alma mater.

