A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New Billy Graham archive, research center opens

Coincides with late evangelist's birthday

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 1:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Rev. Billy Graham

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – On Monday, what would have been the late evangelist Billy Graham’s 104th birthday, a new Billy Graham Archive and Research Center opened in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art research center opened nearly 800 miles south of Wheaton College, in Graham’s birthplace of Charlotte, North Carolina. The new archive includes videos, cassette tapes, films, newspaper clippings, correspondences, sermon notes and memorabilia from Graham’s lifetime of ministry.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A year after Graham passed away in 2018, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, now led by his son Franklin Graham, announced that the archive would be relocated from Wheaton, the late evangelist’s alma mater.

TRENDING: The red fizzle: Lesson the GOP should learn

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Crows outthink monkeys, can grasp recursive patterns
University offers 'problem of whiteness' course
New Billy Graham archive, research center opens
Research explores healing power in gratitude to God
Tim Tebow reveals why he so boldly shares Christ
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×