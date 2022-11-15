New evidence points to person of interest in unsolved D.B. Cooper case

(FOX WEATHER) -- A simple black necktie may be the smoking gun to solving a mystery that has fascinated the country and law enforcement officials for 50 years: Who is D.B. Cooper, and what happened to him?

On the afternoon of Nov. 24, 1971, a nondescript man calling himself Dan Cooper approached the counter of Northwest Orient Airlines in Portland, Oregon. He used cash to buy a one-way ticket on Flight #305, bound for Seattle.

Shortly after the flight took off, he slipped the stewardess a note saying that he had a bomb in his briefcase and demanded that she write down what he told her to. The stewardess made her way to the captain's cabin with Cooper's new note, which demanded four parachutes and $200,000 in $20 bills.

