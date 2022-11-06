New tropical threat on course for storm-weary Florida

(ACCUWEATHER) -- While November marks the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say the season will refuse to end quietly. A tropical rainstorm located just north of the Caribbean can strengthen and become better organized this week before heading for the Bahamas, the United States and even Atlantic Canada.

When it formed on Saturday just south of Puerto Rico, the tropical rainstorm deluged the island with several inches of heavy rainfall. On a northward trajectory, the tropical rainstorm crossed from the Caribbean Sea into the far southwestern Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

In the coming days, forecasters warn this tropical rainstorm will become better organized and likely become a tropical storm as it takes a winding track toward the Bahamas and storm-weary Florida. The next tropical storm to form in the Atlantic basin will be given the name Nicole.

