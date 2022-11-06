A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S. WorldTHE MEAN SEASON
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New tropical threat on course for storm-weary Florida

'Likely become a tropical storm'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2022 at 2:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ACCUWEATHER) -- While November marks the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say the season will refuse to end quietly. A tropical rainstorm located just north of the Caribbean can strengthen and become better organized this week before heading for the Bahamas, the United States and even Atlantic Canada.

When it formed on Saturday just south of Puerto Rico, the tropical rainstorm deluged the island with several inches of heavy rainfall. On a northward trajectory, the tropical rainstorm crossed from the Caribbean Sea into the far southwestern Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In the coming days, forecasters warn this tropical rainstorm will become better organized and likely become a tropical storm as it takes a winding track toward the Bahamas and storm-weary Florida. The next tropical storm to form in the Atlantic basin will be given the name Nicole.

TRENDING: The Dems' milking stool

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New tropical threat on course for storm-weary Florida
How about letting teachers decide if they want to be in unions?
Victims' frustration erupts at liberal Democrat law enforcers
Woman: Death is better than system that leaves alleged rapists free to threaten her
Pennsylvania results are sure to surprise someone, or everyone
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×