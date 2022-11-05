New York governor's convenient change of heart

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to have a change of heart when it comes to Republicans in her state as polls tighten ahead of Tuesday's election.

In August, Hochul lashed out at Republicans at a campaign event, declaring the "era of Trump and Zeldin" was over.

"And we are here to say that the era of Trump, and Zeldin and Molinaro, just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? Get out of town. Because you do not represent our values," Hochul said. "You are not New Yorkers."

