A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New York governor's convenient change of heart

Says she wants GOP to stay in state after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2022 at 5:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to have a change of heart when it comes to Republicans in her state as polls tighten ahead of Tuesday's election.

In August, Hochul lashed out at Republicans at a campaign event, declaring the "era of Trump and Zeldin" was over.

"And we are here to say that the era of Trump, and Zeldin and Molinaro, just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? Get out of town. Because you do not represent our values," Hochul said. "You are not New Yorkers."

TRENDING: Biden at Union Station: Divisive disinformation

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New York governor's convenient change of heart
Trump considering Nov. 14 as date for 2024 campaign announcement
Days before election, Biden claims he is closing coal mines
Is political alienation driving voter involvement?
Mail voting trends alarming for Democrats: 'It gets worse'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×