A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Newsom insists he will not challenge Biden in 2024 despite speculation

'I've told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2022 at 5:53pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., in a Juily, 4, 2022, ad campaign. (Video screenshot)

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., in a Juily, 4, 2022, ad campaign. (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) will not challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic candidacy in the 2024 presidential election despite much speculation that he will run.

Newsom's decision regarding the next presidential election comes after he won reelection in California's gubernatorial election on Nov. 8. In July, Newsom made a visit to the White House while Biden was out of the United States, adding fuel to the speculation of a challenge to the presidency.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” Newsom told Politico.

TRENDING: 9 pieces of good news for which to be thankful

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Liberal outlet makes 'racist' claim about Georgia runoff elections
Here are the 42 Biden administration officials House Republicans have put on notice
Newsom insists he will not challenge Biden in 2024 despite speculation
House GOP leadership rejects 6 of 8 rules changes sought by conservatives
Police prevent 'mass casualty' event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×