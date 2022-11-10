Nicole strengthens into hurricane as it bears down on Florida

(ACCUWEATHER) -- Just over a month after Hurricane Ian’s devastation in Florida, the state is again bracing for landfall from a hurricane — this time for an unusual November strike that prompted a hurricane warning along the central part of Florida’s east coast Tuesday. Nicole continued to strengthen as it swirled across the western Atlantic from Tuesday to Wednesday, and AccuWeather meteorologists said the massive storm will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along Florida’s east coast early Thursday morning.

AccuWeather forecasters have rated Nicole a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes due to the dangers of a damaging storm surge, high winds and flooding rainfall. Impacts will also occur for a long duration since hazardous conditions will hammer parts of the state for as much as 48 hours.

Landfall is expected to occur in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida sometime from the middle of Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, depending on if Nicole's forward speed changes. Just prior to noon EST on Wednesday, Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island, Bahamas.

