Politics U.S.ELECTION 2022
Obama issues 'painful' get-out-the-vote message

Urges people to register because of climate change, gun control, abortion rights

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2022 at 1:04pm
Barack Obama in an interview June 8. 2021, with CNN's Anderson Cooper (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Barack Obama has officially joined the ranks of Democrats who are using TikTok personalities to promote their agenda.

In a last-minute get-out-the-vote effort, Obama was featured in a TikTok video with content creator Vitus Spehar on Monday. Spehar, who goes by "V," is the host of "Under The Desk News," a TikTok show that "offers 60 second daily wrap ups of current events, political analysis, and special interest stories ‘explained.'"

In his guest appearance "under the desk," Obama urged people to register to vote and support Democrats to enact new climate restrictions, gun control laws, and expand abortion rights.

Read the full story ›

