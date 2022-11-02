Obama issues 'painful' get-out-the-vote message

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Barack Obama has officially joined the ranks of Democrats who are using TikTok personalities to promote their agenda.

In a last-minute get-out-the-vote effort, Obama was featured in a TikTok video with content creator Vitus Spehar on Monday. Spehar, who goes by "V," is the host of "Under The Desk News," a TikTok show that "offers 60 second daily wrap ups of current events, political analysis, and special interest stories ‘explained.'"

In his guest appearance "under the desk," Obama urged people to register to vote and support Democrats to enact new climate restrictions, gun control laws, and expand abortion rights.

TRENDING: Inconvenient facts about electric cars

Read the full story ›