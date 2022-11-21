Obama's claim of Dem election tampering gets news site suspended

Digging up a statement from Barack Obama about Democrat election manipulation and how it helps to have Democrats controlling the “election machines” has produced a Twitter suspension for a news website.

See the video and hear Obama’s own words:

Obama in 2008 Voting machines and election fraudpic.twitter.com/CclWN3fplt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 16, 2022

TRENDING: Critics say 'no' to permissive addiction 'fix'

Just the News reported that Citizen Free Press, a popular news aggregator, was suspended from Twitter after sharing Obama’s statement.

He first suggests that Democrats “controlled” certain voting machines at the time of his first presidential run.

His statement came at a 2008 rally at Kent State University, and was in response to a request for assurance that the election was not being rigged or stolen.

"Well, I tell you what, it helps in Ohio that we’ve got Democrats in charge of the machines," Obama said, to the applause of his audience.

Are Democrats actually proud they can illegally manipulate election results? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (727 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

He foreshadowed, “whenever people are in power, they have this tendency to try to, you know, tilt things in their direction."

Just the News reported, “The founder of Citizen Free Press, known anonymously as Kane, said on his personal account that the CFP account ‘was mysteriously suspended for the tweet.’”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Reports about the issue said the video was given a label warning that it is “misleading.”

Kane told The National Pulse: “We absolutely love what Elon is doing at Twitter. We support his efforts 100 percent. We view this as an unfortunate mistake, that will hopefully be corrected, with urgency. We would like the suspension to be reversed and removed from our permanent record at Twitter, so the CFP account is not blackmarked going forward.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!