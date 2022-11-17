OnlyFans star sobs in court as prosecutors release gruesome evidence photos

(FOX NEWS) -- Jailed OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney sobbed in a Miami courtroom Tuesday, as prosecutors played the 911 call she made after she allegedly attacked boyfriend Christian Obumseli with a kitchen knife.

"My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound," she can be heard saying on the April 3 phone call as Obumseli, 27, lay dying. "Baby, I'm so sorry."

Clenney, 26, sporting brown hair and a makeup-free face, wept and turned her head from the cameras as she dabbed tears from her eyes with a tissue.

