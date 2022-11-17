A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.WND CRIME
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

OnlyFans star sobs in court as prosecutors release gruesome evidence photos

'My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2022 at 8:33pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Courtney Clenney of OnlyFans

Courtney Clenney of OnlyFans

(FOX NEWS) -- Jailed OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney sobbed in a Miami courtroom Tuesday, as prosecutors played the 911 call she made after she allegedly attacked boyfriend Christian Obumseli with a kitchen knife.

"My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound," she can be heard saying on the April 3 phone call as Obumseli, 27, lay dying. "Baby, I'm so sorry."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Clenney, 26, sporting brown hair and a makeup-free face, wept and turned her head from the cameras as she dabbed tears from her eyes with a tissue.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







OnlyFans star sobs in court as prosecutors release gruesome evidence photos
'So many bodies scattered everywhere': 25 sheriff's recruits hit by SUV while running
Candace Cameron Bure's daughter defends mom amid attacks over celebrity's Christian faith
Fran Drescher of 'The Nanny' is back and busier than ever
'Landmark law' passed guaranteeing right to kosher slaughter
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×