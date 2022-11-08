From which party's 'table' will you partake?

By Richard Blakley

I was listening to my favorite Christian news broadcast on my way home from work, and in speaking about the 2022 election the announcer said, "It is not about the D or the R after the politician's name." I had to stop and talk to my radio and say, "I totally disagree! It sure is about the D or the R at the end of the politician's name. Politicians with the letter D after their name have been driving the bus down this disastrous road upon which the U.S. has been traveling for the past two years."

You have to recognize that politicians have been voting straight down party lines since the 1990-Clinton years. The D or the R tells you who is going to drive the bus for the country, and you have to determine upon which road you want to travel.

Each party has something called the "Party Platform." Think about it. A platform is something you stand upon. The Party Platform is the formal and official collection of ideals and objectives for which the party stands. Delegates from a party come together with much debate and deliberation to formally and ceremoniously decide and declare which direction and written goals the party will adopt and own from hence forward. That is what is written in each Party Platform. The Democrats have one, and the Republicans have one.

The principals, ideals and values of each platform are actually a covenant made between the members of each party and publicly shared as a unified stand. The platform is a covenant. It consists of the ideals, plans and principles that each elected member of the party will seek to endorse and cause to happen in the country through their position in the government. It does not matter what the politicians say, because they will eventually side with the party platform and their party leaders, or they will get the "left boot of fellowship" as their reelection support is withdrawn and they are not allowed to be on certain legislative committees.

TRENDING: How to swap genders for $99 and a quick video call

So does the D or the R matter at the end of a politician's name? You had better believe that it does. So how do I decide for whom to vote? Well, I think a good idea is to spend a few minutes and look at the two very different platforms. Again, this platform is a covenant the parties have put together that represents their beliefs and ideals. This platform, this covenant, is like a table each party is laying out before us loaded with all their beliefs, ideals, aims and standards. Our vote chooses of which table we have decided to partake. As for my family and myself, we compare these distinctly different tables to the Word of God. The Bible says:

"Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over." (Psalm 23:5)

So God has prepared a table, a covenant – a platform – before us through His Word, the Bible. We have to take God's table with His beliefs, ideals, aims and standards and compare it to the table the Democrats have prepared and the table the Republicans have prepared. We then choose to sit at the covenant table with the political party that most aligns itself with the table of the LORD. That is how we vote. That is how we choose. That is how we judge and discern the righteous from wickedness. We use the authoritative Word of God. The Bible clearly says: "Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord's table, and of the table of devils." (I Corinthians 10:21)

As you vote, remember you are choosing at which table you are going to sit and with which governing group you are choosing to covenant. I hope you choose one most aligned with God, so that He can "Bless Us, Every One!"

Richard Blakley is a Ph.D. Inorganic Chemist and an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. While working in industry and serving as a university adjunct, Dr. Blakley also has spent 30 years studying the King James Bible using concordances linking to the original Greek and Hebrew. He also has a radio ministry, television ministry, campground ministry and retirement home ministry in which he and his wife of 38 years and his three lovely daughters all serve together. Since 2016 Blakley has added politics to his attention in an effort to help our country and preserve our Republic.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!