Pastor: Republicans are 'headed toward a civil war'

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A key evangelical ally during Donald Trump's administration says he will not endorse the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Robert Jeffress, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, visited the White House during the Trump administration and often appeared on radio and television shows to defend the former president's policies. But Jeffress says he will remain neutral for the 2024 GOP race.

"Donald Trump was a great president, and if he becomes the GOP nominee in 2024, I will happily support him," Jeffress told Newsweek.

