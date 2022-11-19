A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith Politics
Pastor: Republicans are 'headed toward a civil war'

Key evangelical ally during Donald Trump's administration makes prediction

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2022 at 1:13pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A key evangelical ally during Donald Trump's administration says he will not endorse the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Robert Jeffress, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, visited the White House during the Trump administration and often appeared on radio and television shows to defend the former president's policies. But Jeffress says he will remain neutral for the 2024 GOP race.

"Donald Trump was a great president, and if he becomes the GOP nominee in 2024, I will happily support him," Jeffress told Newsweek.

