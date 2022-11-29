Patrick Swayze's widow opens up about moving on, current relationship

(FOX NEWS) -- After being married to Patrick Swayze for 34 years, his widow Lisa Niemi Swayze found love again.

In 2014, the actress and author married jeweler Albert DePrisco. They met through mutual friends.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I love Patrick so deeply — and it’s interesting because that hasn’t changed in finding new love," the 66-year-old told "Good Morning America" on Monday. "Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops."

TRENDING: Biden allows Chevron to pump oil in communist Venezuela

Read the full story ›