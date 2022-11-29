A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Patrick Swayze's widow opens up about moving on, current relationship

'Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2022 at 8:18pm
Patrick Swayze (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- After being married to Patrick Swayze for 34 years, his widow Lisa Niemi Swayze found love again.

In 2014, the actress and author married jeweler Albert DePrisco. They met through mutual friends.

"I love Patrick so deeply — and it’s interesting because that hasn’t changed in finding new love," the 66-year-old told "Good Morning America" on Monday. "Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops."

WND News Services
Patrick Swayze's widow opens up about moving on, current relationship
