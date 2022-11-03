Paul Pelosi's 'hammered' skull surgically repaired

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CRANKERS) – The Speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi had “successful surgery” after being violently assaulted at his San Francisco home last Friday. The 82-year-old suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hand, according to the reports. Drew Hammill, the speaker’s spokesperson, confirmed that Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for surgery.

In a statement, Hammill said, “Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker.” “His doctors expect a full recovery,” Hammill added.

Paul Pelosi was attacked by a man who broke into the couple’s home early Friday morning and assaulted him with a hammer. David Wayne DePape, 42, was identified by authorities as the suspect. He appeared to be affiliated with nudists and conspiracy theorists.

