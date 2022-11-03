A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Paul Pelosi's 'hammered' skull surgically repaired

White House has briefing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2022 at 2:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Paul and Nancy Pelosi (video screenshot)

Paul and Nancy Pelosi (video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CRANKERS) – The Speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi had “successful surgery” after being violently assaulted at his San Francisco home last Friday. The 82-year-old suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hand, according to the reports. Drew Hammill, the speaker’s spokesperson, confirmed that Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for surgery.

In a statement, Hammill said, “Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker.” “His doctors expect a full recovery,” Hammill added.

Paul Pelosi was attacked by a man who broke into the couple’s home early Friday morning and assaulted him with a hammer. David Wayne DePape, 42, was identified by authorities as the suspect. He appeared to be affiliated with nudists and conspiracy theorists.

TRENDING: State creates diversity commission to oversee university system

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major grocery stores to trim Thanksgiving prices to help shoppers dealing with inflation
Dems go deceptive on measure promoting abortion
Biden stonewalls on $1 billion sent to Taliban
Beauty pageant can't be forced to accept transgender contestants, court rules
Common chemical in household products found in sewage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×