A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pfizer-BioNTech to test combined COVID and flu vaccine

Could potentially pave the way for better inoculation uptake for both illnesses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2022 at 2:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay image)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(BARRONS) – Pfizer-BioNTech said Thursday they will test a combined coronavirus and influenza vaccine, which could potentially pave the way for better inoculation uptake for both illnesses.

The companies said in a statement the mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate was set to progress to a phase one trial in the United States with 180 volunteers.

The inoculation "could simplify immunisation practices against these two respiratory pathogens, potentially leading to better vaccine uptake for both diseases," said Annaliesa Anderson, head of vaccine research and development at US drugmaker Pfizer.

TRENDING: State creates diversity commission to oversee university system

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major grocery stores to trim Thanksgiving prices to help shoppers dealing with inflation
Dems go deceptive on measure promoting abortion
Biden stonewalls on $1 billion sent to Taliban
Beauty pageant can't be forced to accept transgender contestants, court rules
Common chemical in household products found in sewage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×