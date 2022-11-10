A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III

None appeared to hit the royal couple

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:14pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(KETV) – A protester was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident happened as the king and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple, who continued to greet crowds.

