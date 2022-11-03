Poll: Voters won't support politicians pushing transgenderism on kids

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Joe Biden has pushed several social agendas during his presidency. In fact they've been a major component in his presidency: abortion and transgenderism, especially for kids.

But now a new poll says that's completely out of line with what American voters want.

It explains, "72.7% of American voters say they are not likely to vote for a candidate in the 2022 midterm election who supports allowing underage minors to use puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and undergo sex-change surgeries."

The poll is from Convention of States Action, which worked with the Trafalgar Group, to survey more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters over October 25-30.

"As with so many other election 2022 issues, the far left has gone too far in pushing unrestricted Transgender procedures for any child at nearly any age without any restrictions," said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States.

"Voters – most of whom are parents – know that this policy goes wildly beyond common sense in a country where we restrict entertainment, alcohol use, medications, driving, voting, and even criminal sentencing for minors. Average Americans, regardless of party, have a sense that things are out of control and there are no adults in the room.

"When the autopsy is done on this coming midterm election, experts will find that unrestricted wokeness has had a major impact on voting decisions. Citizens expect responsible, common-sense policies on issues, and politicians so focused on pandering can’t see this and will pay the price," he said.

The poll said 63.3% of respondents said they were not likely at all to support such candidates, and 9.4% say they are somewhat less likely.

The poll showed that 96.5% of Republicans held the position of opposing candidates who support "allowing underage minors to use puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and undergo sex-change surgeries."

They were joined by 79.2% of independent voters.

Even, in opposition to their own party's president, 42.7% of Democrats agreed.

