Pope fires entire leadership from global Catholic charity amid harassment allegations

(REMIX NEWS) – In a resounding decree released on Tuesday, Pope Francis sacked all leaders of the Caritas Internationalis charity, appointing a temporary Vatican administrator to head the confederation of 162 Catholic relief, development, and social service organizations operating in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

According to Reuters, Pope Francis decided to sack the entire management of the charity following allegations of humiliation and harassment of staff at the organization’s headquarters in Rome. Several current and former charity employees spoke to the news agency, with one former employee saying that workers at the charity headquarters had suffered harassment, fear, and “ritual humiliation.”

At the same time, the Vatican’s dicastery for development, to which the charity is subordinate, announced that a comprehensive investigation had been carried out this year at the charity’s headquarters, involving external management and psychological experts. The investigation concluded that there was indeed a basis for the above reports, read the Vatican’s press release.

