Porn ads showing up in searches for details of Chinese protests

China apparently is experimenting with a method of hiding the real news – by flooding social media with pornography.

The New York Post has documented that Chinese bots are overwhelming Twitter with "sexually explicit posts about porn and escorts."

And it's apparently to "stop the spread of news about the massive protests against lockdowns and President Xi Jinping."

According to a report from Air-Moving Device, searching for major Chinese cities that have had protests recently mostly will result in "ads for escorts/porn/gambling…"

TRENDING: Horn of calamity

The outlet noted, "Data analysis in this thread suggests that there has been a significant uptick in these spam tweets."

The report said more than 95% of the flood appears to be coming from accounts that "tweet at a high, steady rate throughout the day," suggesting they are automated. Further, many of the accounts long had been dormant until just recently.

The racy images appear when someone searches for cities that have been the scenes of anti-government protests in China.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Will this porn-diversion strategy backfire against China's government? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (17 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

A commenter online said, "Can @elonmusk explain why top search results for these Chinese cities are all escort ads? There have been active protests in these cities and people inside China are coming to Twitter to see what the government has censored."

Mengyu Dong of Stanford University said in the report, "Sadly if a Chinese person decides to come to Twitter to find out what happened in China last night, these [not safe for work] nsfw posts shared by bots are likely the first to show up in their search results."

The Post noted that one account being used in the campaign was begun seven years ago.

But, the report said, all of its more than 2,000 texts were sent within a recent 15-hour period.

The Chinese protests are opposing the government's newest "Zero COVID" campaign, in which the government shuts down cities or even regions if a COVID case is diagnosed there.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!