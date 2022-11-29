Pro-gay kids' film tanks at box office: 'Stop making everything sexual'

(CBN NEWS) -- Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new blockbuster family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s controversial animated film “Strange World” proved to be a dud right out of the gate.

The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The top spot for the holiday corridor, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday, instead went to another Disney movie, Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which raked in an additional $64 million over the last five days. The superhero sequel has reigned over the charts for three weekends now and has grossed $675.6 million worldwide.

