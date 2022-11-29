A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.ON THE SILVER SCREEN
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pro-gay kids' film tanks at box office: 'Stop making everything sexual'

'Disney and Pixar releasing woke flops, one after the other'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2022 at 6:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new blockbuster family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s controversial animated film “Strange World” proved to be a dud right out of the gate.

The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The top spot for the holiday corridor, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday, instead went to another Disney movie, Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which raked in an additional $64 million over the last five days. The superhero sequel has reigned over the charts for three weekends now and has grossed $675.6 million worldwide.

TRENDING: Reuniting with birth mother gives daughter chills about her own birth

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Vaping can ruin your smile, speed up development of cavities, study warns
Pro-gay kids' film tanks at box office: 'Stop making everything sexual'
'Unbelievable and pathetic': Actor Kevin Sorbo 'incensed' over brainwashing of young minds
Israel orders expulsion of woman seeking asylum from genital mutilation
Major city will send taxpayer dollars to residents so they can donate to politicians
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×