Promising Alzheimer's drugs go head-to-head for 1st time in 'virtual clinical trial'

(STUDY FINDS) – Scientists may be one step closer to an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease after pitting two promising drugs against each other in a groundbreaking clinical trial.

In a first-of-its-kind computer model, researchers from Penn State simulated the long-term effects of using the FDA-approved treatment aducanumab and the promising therapy donanemab, which is still in testing. Using this high-tech approach to clinical drug trials, the team was able to see how these drugs improve or fail to improve Alzheimer’s symptoms over a 10-year period.

“We’re calling this a virtual clinical trial, because we used real, de-identified patient data to simulate health outcomes,” says lead author Wenrui Hao, an associate professor of mathematics at Penn State, in a university release. “What we found aligns almost exactly with findings in prior clinical trials, but because we were using a virtual simulation, we had the added benefit of directly comparing the efficacy of different drugs over longer trial periods.”

