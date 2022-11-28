'Pure weakness': White House ripped for 'pitiful' response to China protests

The Chinese communist regime's crackdown on protests described as the biggest since the Tiananmen Square uprising drew a tepid response Monday from the White House.

The public anger displayed in the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and other major cities was sparked by the deaths of 10 people in an apartment block fire Thursday that was blamed on "zero COVID" lockdown measures. But the focus of the public outrage has broadened to criticism of the regime, with calls of "down with the Chinese Communist Party."

The White House didn't directly condemn the crackdown or voice support for the protests. Instead – after advocating vaccination and testing – it said "everyone has the right to peacefully protest."

"We've said that zero COVID is not a policy we [sic] pursuing here in the United States. And as we've said, we think it's going to be very difficult for the People's Republic of China to be able to contain this virus through their set COVID strategy," said the statement from President Biden's National Security Council.

"For us, we are focused on what works and that means using the public health tools like: continuing to enhance vaccination rates, including boosters and making testing and treatment easily accessible.

"We've long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, here in the United States and around the world. This includes in the PRC," it concluded.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, condemned the response via Twitter.

"Pitiful," he wrote. "At a potentially historic inflection point, Dems shill for the CCP. Pure weakness from the Biden administration. It's almost as if Biden wishes he was driving a tank in Tiananmen Square."

At the White House on Monday, Biden spokesman John Kirby was asked by RealClearNews reporter Philip Wegmann, "What is the president's reaction when he hears protesters in China chant 'freedom' or 'Xi Jinping, step down?'"

"The president's not going to speak for protesters around the world," Kirby replied. "They're speaking for themselves."

See Kirby's response:

.@PhilipWegmann: "What is the President's reaction when he hears protesters in China chant 'freedom' or 'Xi Jinping, step down?'" Kirby: "The President's not going to speak for protesters around the world. They're speaking for themselves." pic.twitter.com/0GnwSvHIRd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, House Republicans, poised to regain the majority in January, are preparing to investigate documentary evidence that Joe Biden is personally compromised in the U.S. relationship with China through family business deals with Chinese Communist Party-controlled companies.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified in a lawsuit by Missouri and Louisiana that he decided the U.S. should emulate Beijing's COVID-19 lockdown tactic after his NIAID deputy director, Dr. Clifford Lane, reported back to him after a trip to China in early 2020, according to an attorney present at the deposition.

For the first time since the in Tiananmen Square, protests have filled the grounds of two universities in Beijing.

China expert Gordon G. Chang said there are many similarities to the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement, but 1949 is a better comparison.

"Then, the Nationalists had, in the words of the great historian Yu Ying-shih, 'lost people’s hearts," he wrote on Twitter.

The Chinese Communist Party "has now lost hearts across the country," said Chang, who warned in a recent WND video interview that with Xi having become more powerful than Mao, continuing to "accommodate" China "could lead to the loss of our republic."

Tom Mackenzie, a Bloomberg TV anchor who has covered China for many years, tweeted "protests in China are not rare."

"What *is* rare, are multiple protests over the same issue, at the same time, across the country."

He posted a video of a protest in central Beijing he described as "astounding."

See the video:

Protests in China are not rare. What *is* rare, are multiple protests over the same issue, at the same time, across the country. The protest below, apparently in central Beijing’s liangmaqiao, is astounding #China #protests pic.twitter.com/UHJCqqF1YG — Tom Mackenzie (@TomMackenzieTV) November 27, 2022

In another video from China, a crowd of about 100 people walking to Tiananmen Square on Sunday night chanted, according to a translation, "We want freedom, equality, democracy, rule of law," "We don't want dictatorship," "We don't want personality cult."

See the video:

Crowd of at least 100 making its way to Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sunday night, chanting, “We want universal values,” “We want freedom, equality, democracy, rule of law,” “We don’t want dictatorship,” “We don’t want personality cult.” pic.twitter.com/JSW7OHMIAG — Simina Mistreanu (@SiminaMistreanu) November 27, 2022

Protesters chant for Xi to resign:

This is an extraordinary, historic moment in China Protests are breaking out across the country-from Beijing, to elite colleges, to other major cities, and even far flung places

Shocking to hear people chanting for Xi to step down #ChinaProtests #XiJinping #ChinaUprising #China pic.twitter.com/jCwubC9Iip — Republic of Earth (@annexedbymerica) November 28, 2022

See a montage of Chinese protests on Sunday:

The current protests began in Urumqi – the capital of the Xinjiang region where the ethnic Uyghurs are the majority – amid claims that people were trapped in the blazing apartment building because exits were blocked due to zero COVID measures.

This video from China purportedly shows the building ablaze amid screams and shouts of "Open the doors!":

There are videos of the screams of the families burning in that building in Urumqi. This is the spark that lit the fuse of the protests across China "Open the doors! Open the doors! Save us!" Even children were killed pic.twitter.com/cTSt6F5yXc — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2022

Chinese police forced people to delete photos of the protests:

People being forced to delete photos by the police today at the of the last two days of protests #shanghai #china pic.twitter.com/VS1kFSoh3x — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) November 28, 2022

