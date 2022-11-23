A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I've been put here as a witness': Fox News star shares miraculous answers to prayer 

'If there is a God who loves me, why are things going wrong?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2022 at 8:54pm
(CBN NEWS) -- In her book new book, Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer, Fox News host Harris Faulkner reminds readers that God's light always shines through dark times.

It's a message Faulkner felt needed to be sent given the life-changing impact and many losses suffered due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think after the pandemic, and we all have individual struggles as well, but we've reached a point in our lives where we say, 'Well, if there is a God who loves me, why are things going wrong?'" Faulkner said in an interview with CBN News. "Why, when I pray, the Lord doesn't answer my prayers contemporaneously?"

