Rachel Levine says states should leave care of gender-confused youth to 'experts'

Believes gender medicine is thoroughly grounded in medical research

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2022 at 2:20pm
Rachel Levine, courtesy Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf via Flickr

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health believes that states should not be intervening in the medical care of gender-confused youth because gender medicine is thoroughly grounded in medical research, and "gender-affirming" medical interventions for youth are safe and effective.

Dr. Rachel Levine, a trans-identified male who transitioned to live as a woman in middle age after fathering children, made the comments earlier this year during a presentation to the Stanford Department of Pediatrics.

"It's very important to note that the appropriateness of a range of medical treatments, evaluations, and treatments of people who are transgender and transgender youth is thoroughly grounded in medical research," said Levine. "And we do not need state laws and actions that dictate the principles of transgender medical care by pediatric experts."

