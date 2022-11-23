Reality TV stars vow to put up fight after being sent to jail for combined 19 years

(FOX NEWS) -- Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attorney is speaking out after the couple were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in their federal tax evasion case.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little told People magazine. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

