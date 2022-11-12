A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith PoliticsTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Record number of Muslim Americans elected in 2022 midterms

Many of those wins were in red states

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2022 at 5:52pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CBS NEWS) – This year's midterm elections propelled a large number of history-making politicians into office, from Congress' first Gen Z member to Maryland's first Black governor. It also proved to be historic for Muslim Americans, with a record-breaking number of community members being elected to their respective seats.

Republican Mehmet Oz would have been the nation's first Muslim senator had he won his seat in Pennsylvania. But even with his loss, 82 Muslim candidates swept up local, state, federal and judicial seats in 25 states, a report from the Jetpac Resource Center and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) found.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Many of those wins were in red states, including Texas, Virginia and Georgia, and included 20 incumbents and 17 new candidates. Those seats range from local boards of education and city councils to the U.S. House of Representatives, where congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-MN, and Rashida Tlaib, D-MI, maintained their positions.

TRENDING: Red alert: Republicans flip another battleground-state congressional seat

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Record number of Muslim Americans elected in 2022 midterms
SEC launches investigation into billionaire Democrat donor
Kellyanne Conway reacts to Trump attack on DeSantis
Firearm sales poised to eclipse pre-pandemic records
Pro-lifers attacked violently 22 times as often as pro-abortion activists, study says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×