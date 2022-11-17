Report documents Afghanistan collapse was 'predestined'

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

Afghanistan’s government failed to recognize that the U.S. intended to withdraw, one of several reasons it collapsed 10 days after the Taliban takeover and two weeks before the U.S. military exit on Aug. 30, 2021, Congress’ Afghanistan watchdog revealed Wednesday.

After the fall of Kabul, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform directed the Special Investigator General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) to produce a report pinning down the reasons for the Afghan government’s dissolution, including why 20 years of U.S. state building efforts failed to produce a viable democratic government in Afghanistan. In the report, dated Nov. 15, SIGAR found that not only was the Afghan government underequipped to function on its own and dominated by a strongman, but that the U.S. negligence virtually guaranteed the Taliban a victory.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

“U.S. efforts to build and sustain Afghanistan’s governing institutions were a total, epic, predestined failure on par with the same efforts and outcome in the Vietnam war, and for the same reasons,” Chris Mason, associate professor of national security at the U.S. Army War College, said in a statement to SIGAR.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

SIGAR assembled the report through extensive interviews with individuals close to the situation and supplemented with media reports.

Of $145 billion dedicated to Afghanistan reconstruction since 2002, $36.3 billion went to building a “stable, representative and democratic” government in Afghanistan, according to the report. Nevertheless, the government evaporated when then-president Ashraf Ghani fled in the wake of the Taliban’s rapid takeover and U.S. military exit.

Was the Afghanistan collapse "predestined"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Over nearly 20 years and three U.S. presidencies, the United States had vacillated on the issue of military withdrawal,” SIGAR wrote. “Mixed messaging” from U.S. officials in Washington, Doha and Afghanistan leading up to the withdrawal further convinced the Afghan government against making preparations to adapt to a world where the Taliban held political legitimacy.

The Trump administration’s decision to exclude the Afghan government from peace negotiations with the militant Taliban weakened the Afghan government’s negotiating position relative to the Taliban’s, reinforcing the Taliban’s refusal to compromise, the report found. In addition, Ghani’s autocratic governing style and detachment from reality also doomed him.

President Ghani “hid in the clouds, clutching to power, poorly informed,” former Al Jazeera correspondent Charlotte Bellis told SIGAR, citing Afghan negotiators.

While the U.S. primarily failed to address corruption in the country’s government and its election system, it did make some progress in building governing institutions, SIGAR found. Remnants of these institutions, including the ministries of finance and health as well as the country’s central bank, may persist 15 months into the Taliban’s rule.

SIGAR provided the State Department, Department of Defense and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), agencies that each played a pivotal role in devising and carrying out reconstruction activities, the opportunity to review and add to the report, SIGAR said. Only the State Department submitted comments.

“In communications with the government of then-Afghan President Ghani, high-level officials in the Biden administration made clear that the United States was preparing for a full withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan,” the State Department wrote in a letter to SIGAR, published in the report.

“The standard by which the U.S. government succeeded or failed in its political objectives needs to be wholly reconsidered in this report,” it added.

Congress authorized SIGAR in 2008 to account for waste, fraud and abuse relating to billions of dollars in aid aimed at rebuilding Afghan society and government during the U.S.’ 20-year war against the Taliban.

USAID and the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!