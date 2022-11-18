A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Reportedly 75% of Twitter is leaving after Musk's 'hardcore' letter

Employees expected to work long hours at high intensity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2022 at 3:14pm
(Photo by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash)

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Yesterday, Elon Musk sent a letter overnight to his employees that he expected them to work long hours at high intensity. According to the letter, if they didn’t agree by 5 pm, they would get three months’ severance.

Kylie Robison, a tech reporter for Fortune Magazine reported on Twitter, “What I’m hearing from Twitter employees; It looks like roughly 75% of the remaining 3,700ish Twitter employees have not opted to stay after the “hardcore” email…”

“As we’re all very aware, folks on visas are stuck, so thats who makes up most of the roughly 25% (or less than 1,000….) expected to stay. The actual impact is not yet known – there have been no internal comms about what comes next. We’re nearly 2 hours post deadline.”

