Reportedly 75% of Twitter is leaving after Musk's 'hardcore' letter

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Yesterday, Elon Musk sent a letter overnight to his employees that he expected them to work long hours at high intensity. According to the letter, if they didn’t agree by 5 pm, they would get three months’ severance.

Kylie Robison, a tech reporter for Fortune Magazine reported on Twitter, “What I’m hearing from Twitter employees; It looks like roughly 75% of the remaining 3,700ish Twitter employees have not opted to stay after the “hardcore” email…”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“As we’re all very aware, folks on visas are stuck, so thats who makes up most of the roughly 25% (or less than 1,000….) expected to stay. The actual impact is not yet known – there have been no internal comms about what comes next. We’re nearly 2 hours post deadline.”

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Read the full story ›