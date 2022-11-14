Republicans lining up investigations into Bidens, COVID, Jan. 6

The FBI and Department of Justice easily qualified as political entities before Joe Biden took office, with their collusion with Democrats – and even Russian sources – on the now-debunked Russia collusion conspiracy theory created to use against Donald Trump.

They've added to the record since Biden took office, with the armed SWAT-like raid of Trump's Florida home.

But that could make them one of the bigger targets for Republicans as they are expected at this point to obtain a majority of the seats in the U.S. House when all the votes are counted.

That majority would put a Republican in the speaker's seat, replacing Nancy Pelosi, and at the head of each committee, with the power to run investigations and demand testimony.

TRENDING: America owes Donald Trump a 2nd term to finish the job

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is ready to present a long list of witnesses with testimony about the federal agencies' operations – and biases.

"The fundamental statement [from one] whistleblower said was that the hierarchy of the FBI is rotten to the core," Jordan said. "Think about that language: It is rotten to the core. That's not the rank-and-file agents. They're really good. This is the people in the Washington Field Office."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Will Republicans use a House majority wisely? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 57% (12 Votes) 43% (9 Votes)

A report in Just the News, confirmed that if the incoming GOP chairmen are unilaterally empowered, then Rep. James Comer, of the House Oversight Committee, and Jordan will run investigations. Comer also is planning to take testimony about Hunter Biden and James Biden, Joe Biden's son and brother, regarding family "corruption" – the apparent maneuvering by Hunter Biden to sell access to his father as vice president, then president.

And Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will learn he will talk about the insecure southern border, the report said.

Jordan told Just the News only days ago that he has documents and testimony from FBI whistleblowers confirming – in detail – how the bureau has created a "two-tier justice system through politicization that prioritizes cases against conservatives while shunning those against Democrats."

Jordan tried to emphasize how important it is that federal law enforcement be neutral.

"You don't have America, if you have a Justice Department that's operating in a political fashion," he said, in the report.

Then there also is the collusion between federal agencies and Big Tech. What's evident now is that there was a back-channel for federal agencies under Biden's administration to tell foundations who to censor, and the foundations would contact Big Tech corporations to get the job done.

Further, there's Pelosi's partisan committee "investigating" the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

"With the blessing of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, retiring Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and his team on the House Administration Committee, along with Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks' staff, have assembled emails, text communications and other evidence that was ignored by the Democrat-led special committee on the Jan. 6 tragedy."

Sources told Just the News that evidence reveals what Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were told in advance about the threat that day.

"Just the News has reported that Capitol Police began receiving detailed threat information in mid-December 2020 from the FBI, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service and D.C. Metropolitan Police indicating that protesters — some associated with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — were discussing plans to: commit violent acts, carry weapons, target the Capitol tunnel system, attack the U.S. Supreme Court building and confront lawmakers. Despite those warnings, officials did not significantly upgrade security."

They even refused President Trump's offer ahead of time for National Guard troops to be on site that day.

COVID-19, and Anthony Fauci's incomprehensible decision to suppress effective medications in favor of experimental drugs that since have proven to be fatal in many cases, also will be a subject of review.



EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!