Republicans: TikTok's information appears to be 'untrue'

TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media site, doesn't have a high reputation already in America.

WND reported only days ago that Peter Schweizer, president of the Governmental Accountability Institute, described it in a column at the Gatestone Institute as being like fentanyl, only for the mind, not body.

Now a report from Just the News reveals that Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and James Comer, both Republicans in the U.S. House, are suggesting that TikTok officials lied to Congress.

They are asking that TikTok's top executive provide them with more information about business practices including data sharing.

That's because, they charge, that during a Capitol Hill briefing not long ago, they were provided with information that "appears to be untrue or misleading."

Just the News reported the members of Congress told the TikTok executive, Shou Zi Chew, that, "We still have unanswered questions, and you failed to provide responsive documents requested by the committee. Additionally, some of the information TikTok provided during the staff briefing appears to be untrue or misleading, including that TikTok does not track U.S. user locations. As such, we renew our request for documents and information."

The letter reflects a new power in Congress, in that Republicans will be in the majority in the House for the next Congress, and they will have full control of all committees and agendas, including what investigations are launched, starting in January.

The report confirmed that U.S. officials have for years raised concerns about the owner of TikTok, ByteDance Ltd., headquarter in Beijing, collecting data from U.S. users and storing it in China.

President Trump tried to ban the software but Joe Biden insisted on giving the Chinese influence at open road to operate in America.

That's even though the FBI has expressed a "number of concerns" over the software.

"They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations if they so chose, or to control software on millions of devices, which gives it an opportunity to potentially technically compromise personal devices," FBI chief Christopher Wray said.

Schweizer explained, "TikTok is a mobile app for sharing short videos, owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance. After five short years on the market, it has more than one billion users worldwide. The app has lived under deep suspicion for much of that time, as American cyber-security and counter-intelligence experts have warned about its enormous reach and direct connections to the Chinese Communist Party."

The company continues to refuse to confirm whether the data it collects is given to the Chinese Communist Party, even though reports have confirmed that 300 workers at ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, worked previously for Chinese state media, or still do.

