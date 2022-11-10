A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Research explores healing power in gratitude to God

Vital for flourishing in challenging world

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 1:05pm
(CHRISTIAN NEWSWIRE) – Why is gratitude, and gratitude to God specifically, vital for flourishing and resilience in a changing and challenging world? New research from psychologists, theologians and philosophers across the country have spent three years researching how society expresses gratitude and explores a healing power in gratitude to God.

"For the Christian, learning how to genuinely experience and express gratitude to God, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges and suffering, opens the door to what psychologists call a growth mindset where the problem is understood within an entirely different life trajectory," said Dr. Peter Hill, Biola University professor of psychology and gratitude researcher.

Funded by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation, Biola University is hosting a one-day conference where gratitude will be discussed from both a secular and Christian viewpoint, the Gratitude to God Conference (https://www.gratitudetogod.com/events). The conference will provide key takeaways that will invoke gratitude in the daily missions participants are on in their career, education and personal relationships.

Read the full story ›

