THE RETURN OF TRUMP!

"We do not have to endure what is taking place in Washington. You see our country, the corridors of power … they're our corridors, they're not their corridors. These are our corridors, and we are going to take those corridors back."

That was one of the seminal lines that distinguished Donald Trump's speech announcing his bid to recapture the White House. He hit just the right notes. It was a home run.

They're OUR corridors, not their corridors. These are our corridors, and we are going to take those corridors back.

He was at once telling Nancy Pelosi – as well as affirming a truism to the average American – that these institutions are OUR institutions and this movement is about taking them back.

That's what Trump did with his Tuesday bid to retake the White House in 2024.

As Trump told hundreds of cheering supporters who gathered in the ornate ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago resort for the official announcement, "Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests and my fellow citizens, America's comeback starts right now. In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

Moments before his remarks, the 45th president filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission confirming his candidacy.

"I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years," he added later in his remarks. "Our country could not take that. And I say that not in laughter, I say that in tears. Our country could not take four more years. They can only take so much."

"Our enemies are speaking of us with scorn and laughter and derision. … People are going absolutely wild and crazy. They are not happy. They are very, very angry," Trump said.

"Now we have a president who falls asleep at global conferences, was held in contempt by the British parliament over Afghanistan … and he is leading us to the brink of nuclear war, a concept unimaginable just two short years ago."

Trump vowed that if he's elected to a second non-consecutive term, "we will be a great nation again."

"The decline of America is being forced upon us by Biden and the radical left lunatics running our government right into the ground. This decline is not a fate we must accept," he said.

He made clear that Republicans had taken back the House of Representatives and that "Nancy Pelosi has been fired."

Lauding his own policies during his four years in office, Trump said he was running on a "national greatness agenda" – while slamming Biden for his actions, as well as his frequent gaffes.

He said many other things that were very notable.

"The world was at peace," said Trump, reflecting on when he left office in 2021. "America was prospering, and our country was on track for an amazing future. Because I made big promises to the American people and, unlike other presidents, I kept my promises."

Yes, indeed he did. And how about his plans for the next term?

He won cheers by pledging that "we will not let men participate in women's sports," in reference to transgender athletes.

He said he would call for Congress to approve the death penalty for major drug dealers. "We're going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts."

Trump also vowed to double down on protectionism and to ensure "low taxes, low regulations and fair trade."

He also promised to bring down inflation – currently at its highest sustained rate since the early 1980s – to around 1%, versus 7.7% currently, and said he would work to return supply chains and manufacturing from China. "Economic security is national security," he insisted.

He said he would finish his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and work to deport "illegal immigrant criminals" – and take aim at "festering rot" in Washington by pushing a constitutional amendment imposing congressional term limits, along with a lifetime ban on lobbying by former lawmakers and Cabinet members and new rules restricting congressional stock trades.

That's a lot of policy position to get into a 60-minute speech.

One thing he didn't mention was ideas he had to take back states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, and bring them back into the Republican fold.

He didn't say. Perhaps in the weeks ahead he'll share his ideas.

But is Trump the undisputed frontrunner?

"I do want to point out that in the midterms, my endorsement success rate was 232 wins and only 22 losses. You don't hear that from the media." It is a remarkable record. He's the only candidate who could do that.

Trump has promised to Make America Great Again – and he is probably the only person who can do it. Nobody else rises to the occasion. We're lucky to have him.

