Revenge travel? Americans flying worldwide to 'get back at' lockdowns

In spite of feeling like they missed out on time and experiences due to pandemic

Published November 29, 2022 at 8:38pm
Published November 29, 2022 at 8:38pm
The Dead Sea in Israel (Photo by juliana souza on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Is “revenge travel” the new way to vacation? A survey of 2,000 Americans who have traveled internationally in the last 14 months revealed 66 percent have a desire to “revenge travel” — meaning they want to travel more in spite of feeling like they missed out on time and experiences due to the pandemic.

Respondents are making the most of the return to travel, as many travel restrictions have lifted, with 57 percent of Americans saying they were able to take a “once-in-a-lifetime” adventure in 2022.

For those who did, this included seeing something or someone who may not be around in 10 years (22%), using a travel agent to take the stress out of traveling (21%), and traveling to where their family is originally from (21%). Whether it was a “once-in-a-lifetime” adventure or not, the survey found that Americans were generally positive about any travel experience in the past 14 months.

