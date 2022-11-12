Rubio calls for delay of vote on McConnell's Senate leadership

Insisting that Senate Republicans be led by people who are "genuinely committed to fighting" for working Americans, newly reelected Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is calling for a delay in the party's leadership vote.

"The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed," he wrote Friday. "First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like #Florida."

Fellow Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri agreed, tweeting, "Exactly right."

The delay is an apparent challenge to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's leadership after the party underperformed in the midterm elections, where polls indicated they could take as many as 54 or 55 seats.

TRENDING: Zuckerberg says he's sorry to the 11,000 employees whose jobs were cut

At the moment, Republicans have 49 seats to the Democrats 48, with the Nevada, Arizona and Georgia races undecided.

Hawley argued control of the Senate could come down to the runoff Dec. 6 in Georgia between incumbent Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who each failed to reach the state's requirement of more than 50% of the vote.

"I don't know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished," Hawley tweeted. "We have a runoff in #GASenate ... are they saying that doesn’t matter? Don’t disenfranchise @HerschelWalker."

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is regarded as a possible challenger to McConnell.

Should Mitch McConnell step down as Senate minority leader? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Riding a Republican wave in his state led by Gov. Ron DeSantis' nearly 20-point victory, Rubio won reelection Tuesday by 16 points after trailing Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings in opinion polling in August.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

In August 2019, as WND reported, President Trump spotlighted Epstein's study concluding Google manipulated millions of votes in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016.